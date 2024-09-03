Swedish krona to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Fijian dollars is currently 0.216 today, reflecting a -0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.219 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.215 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.218% increase in value.