Singapore dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert SGD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
1,703.61 fjd

S$1.000 SGD = FJ$1.704 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
SGD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

FJD
1 SGD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72021.7202
Low1.68841.6525
Average1.70571.6852
Change-0.84%1.94%
1 SGD to FJD stats

The performance of SGD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7202 and a 30 day low of 1.6884. This means the 30 day average was 1.7057. The change for SGD to FJD was -0.84.

The performance of SGD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7202 and a 90 day low of 1.6525. This means the 90 day average was 1.6852. The change for SGD to FJD was 1.94.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7287.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SGD1.70361 FJD
5 SGD8.51805 FJD
10 SGD17.03610 FJD
20 SGD34.07220 FJD
50 SGD85.18050 FJD
100 SGD170.36100 FJD
250 SGD425.90250 FJD
500 SGD851.80500 FJD
1000 SGD1,703.61000 FJD
2000 SGD3,407.22000 FJD
5000 SGD8,518.05000 FJD
10000 SGD17,036.10000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 FJD0.58699 SGD
5 FJD2.93495 SGD
10 FJD5.86990 SGD
20 FJD11.73980 SGD
50 FJD29.34950 SGD
100 FJD58.69900 SGD
250 FJD146.74750 SGD
500 FJD293.49500 SGD
1000 FJD586.99000 SGD
2000 FJD1,173.98000 SGD
5000 FJD2,934.95000 SGD
10000 FJD5,869.90000 SGD