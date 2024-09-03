Singapore dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 1.704 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.440% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.712 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.688 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.050% increase in value.