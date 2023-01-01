5 Fijian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert FJD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 fjd
2.99 sgd

1.00000 FJD = 0.59797 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
How to convert Fijian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 FJD0.59797 SGD
5 FJD2.98987 SGD
10 FJD5.97974 SGD
20 FJD11.95948 SGD
50 FJD29.89870 SGD
100 FJD59.79740 SGD
250 FJD149.49350 SGD
500 FJD298.98700 SGD
1000 FJD597.97400 SGD
2000 FJD1195.94800 SGD
5000 FJD2989.87000 SGD
10000 FJD5979.74000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SGD1.67231 FJD
5 SGD8.36155 FJD
10 SGD16.72310 FJD
20 SGD33.44620 FJD
50 SGD83.61550 FJD
100 SGD167.23100 FJD
250 SGD418.07750 FJD
500 SGD836.15500 FJD
1000 SGD1672.31000 FJD
2000 SGD3344.62000 FJD
5000 SGD8361.55000 FJD
10000 SGD16723.10000 FJD