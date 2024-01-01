5 Fijian dollars to Singapore dollars

5 fjd
3.00 sgd

FJ$1.000 FJD = S$0.6004 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 FJD0.60040 SGD
5 FJD3.00200 SGD
10 FJD6.00399 SGD
20 FJD12.00798 SGD
50 FJD30.01995 SGD
100 FJD60.03990 SGD
250 FJD150.09975 SGD
500 FJD300.19950 SGD
1000 FJD600.39900 SGD
2000 FJD1,200.79800 SGD
5000 FJD3,001.99500 SGD
10000 FJD6,003.99000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SGD1.66556 FJD
5 SGD8.32780 FJD
10 SGD16.65560 FJD
20 SGD33.31120 FJD
50 SGD83.27800 FJD
100 SGD166.55600 FJD
250 SGD416.39000 FJD
500 SGD832.78000 FJD
1000 SGD1,665.56000 FJD
2000 SGD3,331.12000 FJD
5000 SGD8,327.80000 FJD
10000 SGD16,655.60000 FJD