1 thousand Fijian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert FJD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
590.29 sgd

1.00000 FJD = 0.59029 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090690.88351.493851.663390.9644518.7414
1 GBP1.1492911.2534104.451.716841.911691.1084421.5391
1 USD0.916950.79783183.33351.369751.52520.8843517.1845
1 INR0.01100310.009573940.01210.0164370.01830240.01061220.206214

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 FJD0.59029 SGD
5 FJD2.95144 SGD
10 FJD5.90288 SGD
20 FJD11.80576 SGD
50 FJD29.51440 SGD
100 FJD59.02880 SGD
250 FJD147.57200 SGD
500 FJD295.14400 SGD
1000 FJD590.28800 SGD
2000 FJD1180.57600 SGD
5000 FJD2951.44000 SGD
10000 FJD5902.88000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SGD1.69409 FJD
5 SGD8.47045 FJD
10 SGD16.94090 FJD
20 SGD33.88180 FJD
50 SGD84.70450 FJD
100 SGD169.40900 FJD
250 SGD423.52250 FJD
500 SGD847.04500 FJD
1000 SGD1694.09000 FJD
2000 SGD3388.18000 FJD
5000 SGD8470.45000 FJD
10000 SGD16940.90000 FJD