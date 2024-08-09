Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars is currently 1.254 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.277 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.254 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.027% increase in value.