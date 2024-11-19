Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars is currently 1.231 today, reflecting a -0.420% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.242 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.227 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a 0.990% increase in value.