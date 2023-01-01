20 Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert FJD to MVR at the real exchange rate

20 fjd
137.92 mvr

1.00000 FJD = 6.89593 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.80911.524510.916951.3407583.33350.797831.36955
1 ZAR0.053165810.08105150.04875130.0712824.430490.04241720.0728132
1 AUD0.6559512.337810.6014850.87946554.66260.5233370.898356
1 EUR1.0905520.51231.6625511.4621590.87930.87011.49356

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 FJD6.89593 MVR
5 FJD34.47965 MVR
10 FJD68.95930 MVR
20 FJD137.91860 MVR
50 FJD344.79650 MVR
100 FJD689.59300 MVR
250 FJD1723.98250 MVR
500 FJD3447.96500 MVR
1000 FJD6895.93000 MVR
2000 FJD13791.86000 MVR
5000 FJD34479.65000 MVR
10000 FJD68959.30000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Fijian Dollar
1 MVR0.14501 FJD
5 MVR0.72507 FJD
10 MVR1.45013 FJD
20 MVR2.90026 FJD
50 MVR7.25065 FJD
100 MVR14.50130 FJD
250 MVR36.25325 FJD
500 MVR72.50650 FJD
1000 MVR145.01300 FJD
2000 MVR290.02600 FJD
5000 MVR725.06500 FJD
10000 MVR1450.13000 FJD