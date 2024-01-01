Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos today

Convert MVR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
3,666.54 php

MVR1.000 MVR = ₱3.667 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
MVR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 MVR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.80933.8692
Low3.64803.6480
Average3.70213.7880
Change-3.74%-3.73%
1 MVR to PHP stats

The performance of MVR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8093 and a 30 day low of 3.6480. This means the 30 day average was 3.7021. The change for MVR to PHP was -3.74.

The performance of MVR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8692 and a 90 day low of 3.6480. This means the 90 day average was 3.7880. The change for MVR to PHP was -3.73.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.66654 PHP
5 MVR18.33270 PHP
10 MVR36.66540 PHP
20 MVR73.33080 PHP
50 MVR183.32700 PHP
100 MVR366.65400 PHP
250 MVR916.63500 PHP
500 MVR1,833.27000 PHP
1000 MVR3,666.54000 PHP
2000 MVR7,333.08000 PHP
5000 MVR18,332.70000 PHP
10000 MVR36,665.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.27274 MVR
5 PHP1.36369 MVR
10 PHP2.72737 MVR
20 PHP5.45474 MVR
50 PHP13.63685 MVR
100 PHP27.27370 MVR
250 PHP68.18425 MVR
500 PHP136.36850 MVR
1000 PHP272.73700 MVR
2000 PHP545.47400 MVR
5000 PHP1,363.68500 MVR
10000 PHP2,727.37000 MVR