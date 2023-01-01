1 Maldivian rufiyaa to Philippine pesos

Convert MVR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
3.58 php

1.00000 MVR = 3.58284 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.58284 PHP
5 MVR17.91420 PHP
10 MVR35.82840 PHP
20 MVR71.65680 PHP
50 MVR179.14200 PHP
100 MVR358.28400 PHP
250 MVR895.71000 PHP
500 MVR1791.42000 PHP
1000 MVR3582.84000 PHP
2000 MVR7165.68000 PHP
5000 MVR17914.20000 PHP
10000 MVR35828.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.27911 MVR
5 PHP1.39554 MVR
10 PHP2.79108 MVR
20 PHP5.58216 MVR
50 PHP13.95540 MVR
100 PHP27.91080 MVR
250 PHP69.77700 MVR
500 PHP139.55400 MVR
1000 PHP279.10800 MVR
2000 PHP558.21600 MVR
5000 PHP1395.54000 MVR
10000 PHP2791.08000 MVR