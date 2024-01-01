Maldivian rufiyaas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MVR to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
46.011 jod

MVR1.000 MVR = JD0.04601 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 MVR to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04660.0467
Low0.04590.0459
Average0.04620.0463
Change-1.31%0.12%
1 MVR to JOD stats

The performance of MVR to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.0459. This means the 30 day average was 0.0462. The change for MVR to JOD was -1.31.

The performance of MVR to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0467 and a 90 day low of 0.0459. This means the 90 day average was 0.0463. The change for MVR to JOD was 0.12.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4970.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Jordanian dinars

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jordanian Dinar
1 MVR0.04601 JOD
5 MVR0.23006 JOD
10 MVR0.46011 JOD
20 MVR0.92022 JOD
50 MVR2.30055 JOD
100 MVR4.60110 JOD
250 MVR11.50275 JOD
500 MVR23.00550 JOD
1000 MVR46.01100 JOD
2000 MVR92.02200 JOD
5000 MVR230.05500 JOD
10000 MVR460.11000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JOD21.73390 MVR
5 JOD108.66950 MVR
10 JOD217.33900 MVR
20 JOD434.67800 MVR
50 JOD1,086.69500 MVR
100 JOD2,173.39000 MVR
250 JOD5,433.47500 MVR
500 JOD10,866.95000 MVR
1000 JOD21,733.90000 MVR
2000 JOD43,467.80000 MVR
5000 JOD108,669.50000 MVR
10000 JOD217,339.00000 MVR