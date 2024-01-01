Danish kroner to Jordanian dinars today

Convert DKK to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
103.100 jod

1.000 DKK = 0.1031 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3560.854302.2251.66311.57990.25
1 USD0.922110.4690.787278.61.53310.67483.195
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6130.1461.027.947
1 GBP1.1711.2713.2981353.9061.94713.559105.682

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 DKK0.10310 JOD
5 DKK0.51550 JOD
10 DKK1.03100 JOD
20 DKK2.06200 JOD
50 DKK5.15500 JOD
100 DKK10.31000 JOD
250 DKK25.77500 JOD
500 DKK51.55000 JOD
1000 DKK103.10000 JOD
2000 DKK206.20000 JOD
5000 DKK515.50000 JOD
10000 DKK1,031.00000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 JOD9.69936 DKK
5 JOD48.49680 DKK
10 JOD96.99360 DKK
20 JOD193.98720 DKK
50 JOD484.96800 DKK
100 JOD969.93600 DKK
250 JOD2,424.84000 DKK
500 JOD4,849.68000 DKK
1000 JOD9,699.36000 DKK
2000 JOD19,398.72000 DKK
5000 JOD48,496.80000 DKK
10000 JOD96,993.60000 DKK