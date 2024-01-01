Danish kroner to Jordanian dinars today

Convert DKK to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
102.178 jod

kr1.000 DKK = JD0.1022 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2510.843299.3881.62611.46689.791
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66783.526
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6090.1441.0197.98
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3461355.1291.92813.601106.508

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 DKK0,10218 JOD
5 DKK0,51089 JOD
10 DKK1,02178 JOD
20 DKK2,04356 JOD
50 DKK5,10890 JOD
100 DKK10,21780 JOD
250 DKK25,54450 JOD
500 DKK51,08900 JOD
1000 DKK102,17800 JOD
2000 DKK204,35600 JOD
5000 DKK510,89000 JOD
10000 DKK1.021,78000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 JOD9,78688 DKK
5 JOD48,93440 DKK
10 JOD97,86880 DKK
20 JOD195,73760 DKK
50 JOD489,34400 DKK
100 JOD978,68800 DKK
250 JOD2.446,72000 DKK
500 JOD4.893,44000 DKK
1000 JOD9.786,88000 DKK
2000 JOD19.573,76000 DKK
5000 JOD48.934,40000 DKK
10000 JOD97.868,80000 DKK