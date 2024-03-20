British pounds sterling to Jordanian dinars today

Convert GBP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
901.424 jod

1.000 GBP = 0.9014 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jordanian Dinar
1 GBP0.90142 JOD
5 GBP4.50712 JOD
10 GBP9.01424 JOD
20 GBP18.02848 JOD
50 GBP45.07120 JOD
100 GBP90.14240 JOD
250 GBP225.35600 JOD
500 GBP450.71200 JOD
1000 GBP901.42400 JOD
2000 GBP1,802.84800 JOD
5000 GBP4,507.12000 JOD
10000 GBP9,014.24000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 JOD1.10936 GBP
5 JOD5.54680 GBP
10 JOD11.09360 GBP
20 JOD22.18720 GBP
50 JOD55.46800 GBP
100 JOD110.93600 GBP
250 JOD277.34000 GBP
500 JOD554.68000 GBP
1000 JOD1,109.36000 GBP
2000 JOD2,218.72000 GBP
5000 JOD5,546.80000 GBP
10000 JOD11,093.60000 GBP