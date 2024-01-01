Singapore dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert SGD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
542.386 jod

S$1.000 SGD = JD0.5424 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
SGD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 SGD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54450.5445
Low0.53440.5217
Average0.53960.5304
Change1.44%3.15%
1 SGD to JOD stats

The performance of SGD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5445 and a 30 day low of 0.5344. This means the 30 day average was 0.5396. The change for SGD to JOD was 1.44.

The performance of SGD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5445 and a 90 day low of 0.5217. This means the 90 day average was 0.5304. The change for SGD to JOD was 3.15.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.957.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,151.211.6460.84392.7447.8674.827
1 AUD0.67110,421.20.60810.51256.3524.782.933

How to convert Singapore dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 SGD0.54239 JOD
5 SGD2.71193 JOD
10 SGD5.42386 JOD
20 SGD10.84772 JOD
50 SGD27.11930 JOD
100 SGD54.23860 JOD
250 SGD135.59650 JOD
500 SGD271.19300 JOD
1000 SGD542.38600 JOD
2000 SGD1,084.77200 JOD
5000 SGD2,711.93000 JOD
10000 SGD5,423.86000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 JOD1.84371 SGD
5 JOD9.21855 SGD
10 JOD18.43710 SGD
20 JOD36.87420 SGD
50 JOD92.18550 SGD
100 JOD184.37100 SGD
250 JOD460.92750 SGD
500 JOD921.85500 SGD
1000 JOD1,843.71000 SGD
2000 JOD3,687.42000 SGD
5000 JOD9,218.55000 SGD
10000 JOD18,437.10000 SGD