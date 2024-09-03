Maldivian rufiyaa to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a -0.765% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.740% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.047 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.046 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.354% increase in value.