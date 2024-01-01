Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MVR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
104.90 nzd

MVR1.000 MVR = $0.1049 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 MVR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11060.1117
Low0.10370.1037
Average0.10670.1074
Change-5.15%0.24%
View full history

1 MVR to NZD stats

The performance of MVR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1106 and a 30 day low of 0.1037. This means the 30 day average was 0.1067. The change for MVR to NZD was -5.15.

The performance of MVR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1117 and a 90 day low of 0.1037. This means the 90 day average was 0.1074. The change for MVR to NZD was 0.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9670.9051.491.3550.76283.951.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6730.073
1 EUR1.10419.84211.6451.4970.84292.711.444
1 AUD0.67112.0580.60810.9090.51256.3430.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Zealand Dollar
1 MVR0.10490 NZD
5 MVR0.52452 NZD
10 MVR1.04903 NZD
20 MVR2.09806 NZD
50 MVR5.24515 NZD
100 MVR10.49030 NZD
250 MVR26.22575 NZD
500 MVR52.45150 NZD
1000 MVR104.90300 NZD
2000 MVR209.80600 NZD
5000 MVR524.51500 NZD
10000 MVR1,049.03000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NZD9.53261 MVR
5 NZD47.66305 MVR
10 NZD95.32610 MVR
20 NZD190.65220 MVR
50 NZD476.63050 MVR
100 NZD953.26100 MVR
250 NZD2,383.15250 MVR
500 NZD4,766.30500 MVR
1000 NZD9,532.61000 MVR
2000 NZD19,065.22000 MVR
5000 NZD47,663.05000 MVR
10000 NZD95,326.10000 MVR