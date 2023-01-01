2000 Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars

Convert MVR to NZD at the real exchange rate

2000 mvr
208.34 nzd

1.00000 MVR = 0.10417 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Zealand Dollar
1 MVR0.10417 NZD
5 MVR0.52084 NZD
10 MVR1.04168 NZD
20 MVR2.08336 NZD
50 MVR5.20840 NZD
100 MVR10.41680 NZD
250 MVR26.04200 NZD
500 MVR52.08400 NZD
1000 MVR104.16800 NZD
2000 MVR208.33600 NZD
5000 MVR520.84000 NZD
10000 MVR1041.68000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NZD9.59989 MVR
5 NZD47.99945 MVR
10 NZD95.99890 MVR
20 NZD191.99780 MVR
50 NZD479.99450 MVR
100 NZD959.98900 MVR
250 NZD2399.97250 MVR
500 NZD4799.94500 MVR
1000 NZD9599.89000 MVR
2000 NZD19199.78000 MVR
5000 NZD47999.45000 MVR
10000 NZD95998.90000 MVR