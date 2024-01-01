Maldivian rufiyaas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MVR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
19,406.70 lkr

MVR1.000 MVR = Sr19.41 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
MVR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 MVR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.844520.0827
Low19.367319.3673
Average19.537219.7553
Change-2.21%-0.98%
1 MVR to LKR stats

The performance of MVR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.8445 and a 30 day low of 19.3673. This means the 30 day average was 19.5372. The change for MVR to LKR was -2.21.

The performance of MVR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.0827 and a 90 day low of 19.3673. This means the 90 day average was 19.7553. The change for MVR to LKR was -0.98.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9760.9061.491.3550.76383.9541.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.8511.6451.4960.84292.7061.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MVR19.40670 LKR
5 MVR97.03350 LKR
10 MVR194.06700 LKR
20 MVR388.13400 LKR
50 MVR970.33500 LKR
100 MVR1,940.67000 LKR
250 MVR4,851.67500 LKR
500 MVR9,703.35000 LKR
1000 MVR19,406.70000 LKR
2000 MVR38,813.40000 LKR
5000 MVR97,033.50000 LKR
10000 MVR194,067.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LKR0.05153 MVR
5 LKR0.25764 MVR
10 LKR0.51529 MVR
20 LKR1.03057 MVR
50 LKR2.57643 MVR
100 LKR5.15286 MVR
250 LKR12.88215 MVR
500 LKR25.76430 MVR
1000 LKR51.52860 MVR
2000 LKR103.05720 MVR
5000 LKR257.64300 MVR
10000 LKR515.28600 MVR