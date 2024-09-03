Maldivian rufiyaa to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 19.407 today, reflecting a -0.768% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -1.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 19.682 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 19.407 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.