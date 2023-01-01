10 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MVR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 mvr
212,160 lkr

1.00000 MVR = 21.21600 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MVR21.21600 LKR
5 MVR106.08000 LKR
10 MVR212.16000 LKR
20 MVR424.32000 LKR
50 MVR1060.80000 LKR
100 MVR2121.60000 LKR
250 MVR5304.00000 LKR
500 MVR10608.00000 LKR
1000 MVR21216.00000 LKR
2000 MVR42432.00000 LKR
5000 MVR106080.00000 LKR
10000 MVR212160.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LKR0.04713 MVR
5 LKR0.23567 MVR
10 LKR0.47134 MVR
20 LKR0.94268 MVR
50 LKR2.35670 MVR
100 LKR4.71341 MVR
250 LKR11.78352 MVR
500 LKR23.56705 MVR
1000 LKR47.13410 MVR
2000 LKR94.26820 MVR
5000 LKR235.67050 MVR
10000 LKR471.34100 MVR