5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert LKR to MVR at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
235.28 mvr

1.00000 LKR = 0.04706 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.368650.79636983.381.5230.91671.341353.67265
1 CAD0.73064710.58186460.92131.112770.6697650.9800532.68341
1 GBP1.25571.718611104.71.912431.151081.684334.61175
1 INR0.01199330.01641460.0095510710.01826570.01099390.01608720.0440471

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LKR0.04706 MVR
5 LKR0.23528 MVR
10 LKR0.47055 MVR
20 LKR0.94110 MVR
50 LKR2.35276 MVR
100 LKR4.70552 MVR
250 LKR11.76380 MVR
500 LKR23.52760 MVR
1000 LKR47.05520 MVR
2000 LKR94.11040 MVR
5000 LKR235.27600 MVR
10000 LKR470.55200 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MVR21.25160 LKR
5 MVR106.25800 LKR
10 MVR212.51600 LKR
20 MVR425.03200 LKR
50 MVR1062.58000 LKR
100 MVR2125.16000 LKR
250 MVR5312.90000 LKR
500 MVR10625.80000 LKR
1000 MVR21251.60000 LKR
2000 MVR42503.20000 LKR
5000 MVR106258.00000 LKR
10000 MVR212516.00000 LKR