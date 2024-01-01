Maldivian rufiyaas to Turkish liras today

Convert MVR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
2,207.22 try

MVR1.000 MVR = TL2.207 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 MVR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.24112.2411
Low2.16832.0942
Average2.20052.1650
Change1.03%5.24%
View full history

1 MVR to TRY stats

The performance of MVR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2411 and a 30 day low of 2.1683. This means the 30 day average was 2.2005. The change for MVR to TRY was 1.03.

The performance of MVR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2411 and a 90 day low of 2.0942. This means the 90 day average was 2.1650. The change for MVR to TRY was 5.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9770.9051.491.3550.76283.9551.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85211.6451.4960.84292.7161.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Turkish Lira
1 MVR2.20722 TRY
5 MVR11.03610 TRY
10 MVR22.07220 TRY
20 MVR44.14440 TRY
50 MVR110.36100 TRY
100 MVR220.72200 TRY
250 MVR551.80500 TRY
500 MVR1,103.61000 TRY
1000 MVR2,207.22000 TRY
2000 MVR4,414.44000 TRY
5000 MVR11,036.10000 TRY
10000 MVR22,072.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TRY0.45306 MVR
5 TRY2.26529 MVR
10 TRY4.53058 MVR
20 TRY9.06116 MVR
50 TRY22.65290 MVR
100 TRY45.30580 MVR
250 TRY113.26450 MVR
500 TRY226.52900 MVR
1000 TRY453.05800 MVR
2000 TRY906.11600 MVR
5000 TRY2,265.29000 MVR
10000 TRY4,530.58000 MVR