Maldivian rufiyaas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MVR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
2,082.21 twd

MVR1.000 MVR = NT$2.082 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 MVR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.15722.1619
Low2.06542.0654
Average2.09812.1190
Change-3.48%-0.72%
View full history

1 MVR to TWD stats

The performance of MVR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1572 and a 30 day low of 2.0654. This means the 30 day average was 2.0981. The change for MVR to TWD was -3.48.

The performance of MVR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1619 and a 90 day low of 2.0654. This means the 90 day average was 2.1190. The change for MVR to TWD was -0.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9770.9051.491.3550.76283.9551.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85211.6451.4960.84292.7161.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MVR2.08221 TWD
5 MVR10.41105 TWD
10 MVR20.82210 TWD
20 MVR41.64420 TWD
50 MVR104.11050 TWD
100 MVR208.22100 TWD
250 MVR520.55250 TWD
500 MVR1,041.10500 TWD
1000 MVR2,082.21000 TWD
2000 MVR4,164.42000 TWD
5000 MVR10,411.05000 TWD
10000 MVR20,822.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TWD0.48026 MVR
5 TWD2.40129 MVR
10 TWD4.80258 MVR
20 TWD9.60516 MVR
50 TWD24.01290 MVR
100 TWD48.02580 MVR
250 TWD120.06450 MVR
500 TWD240.12900 MVR
1000 TWD480.25800 MVR
2000 TWD960.51600 MVR
5000 TWD2,401.29000 MVR
10000 TWD4,802.58000 MVR