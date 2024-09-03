Swedish kronor to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SEK to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
3,112.24 twd

kr1.000 SEK = NT$3.112 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
SEK to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TWD
1 SEK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.14533.1453
Low3.06223.0323
Average3.10723.0866
Change0.52%-0.01%
1 SEK to TWD stats

The performance of SEK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1453 and a 30 day low of 3.0622. This means the 30 day average was 3.1072. The change for SEK to TWD was 0.52.

The performance of SEK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1453 and a 90 day low of 3.0323. This means the 90 day average was 3.0866. The change for SEK to TWD was -0.01.

How to convert Swedish kronor to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SEK3.11224 TWD
5 SEK15.56120 TWD
10 SEK31.12240 TWD
20 SEK62.24480 TWD
50 SEK155.61200 TWD
100 SEK311.22400 TWD
250 SEK778.06000 TWD
500 SEK1,556.12000 TWD
1000 SEK3,112.24000 TWD
2000 SEK6,224.48000 TWD
5000 SEK15,561.20000 TWD
10000 SEK31,122.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 TWD0.32131 SEK
5 TWD1.60656 SEK
10 TWD3.21312 SEK
20 TWD6.42624 SEK
50 TWD16.06560 SEK
100 TWD32.13120 SEK
250 TWD80.32800 SEK
500 TWD160.65600 SEK
1000 TWD321.31200 SEK
2000 TWD642.62400 SEK
5000 TWD1,606.56000 SEK
10000 TWD3,213.12000 SEK