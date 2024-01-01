Chinese yuan rmb to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert CNY to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,428.37 twd

1.000 CNY = 4.428 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.42837 TWD
5 CNY22.14185 TWD
10 CNY44.28370 TWD
20 CNY88.56740 TWD
50 CNY221.41850 TWD
100 CNY442.83700 TWD
250 CNY1,107.09250 TWD
500 CNY2,214.18500 TWD
1000 CNY4,428.37000 TWD
2000 CNY8,856.74000 TWD
5000 CNY22,141.85000 TWD
10000 CNY44,283.70000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.22582 CNY
5 TWD1.12909 CNY
10 TWD2.25817 CNY
20 TWD4.51634 CNY
50 TWD11.29085 CNY
100 TWD22.58170 CNY
250 TWD56.45425 CNY
500 TWD112.90850 CNY
1000 TWD225.81700 CNY
2000 TWD451.63400 CNY
5000 TWD1,129.08500 CNY
10000 TWD2,258.17000 CNY