Chinese yuan rmb to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert CNY to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,575.04 twd

¥1.000 CNY = NT$4.575 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.57504.5750
Low4.46754.4405
Average4.50284.4783
Change2.38%2.37%
1 CNY to TWD stats

The performance of CNY to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5750 and a 30 day low of 4.4675. This means the 30 day average was 4.5028. The change for CNY to TWD was 2.38.

The performance of CNY to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5750 and a 90 day low of 4.4405. This means the 90 day average was 4.4783. The change for CNY to TWD was 2.37.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to New Taiwan dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.57504 TWD
5 CNY22.87520 TWD
10 CNY45.75040 TWD
20 CNY91.50080 TWD
50 CNY228.75200 TWD
100 CNY457.50400 TWD
250 CNY1,143.76000 TWD
500 CNY2,287.52000 TWD
1000 CNY4,575.04000 TWD
2000 CNY9,150.08000 TWD
5000 CNY22,875.20000 TWD
10000 CNY45,750.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.21858 CNY
5 TWD1.09288 CNY
10 TWD2.18577 CNY
20 TWD4.37154 CNY
50 TWD10.92885 CNY
100 TWD21.85770 CNY
250 TWD54.64425 CNY
500 TWD109.28850 CNY
1000 TWD218.57700 CNY
2000 TWD437.15400 CNY
5000 TWD1,092.88500 CNY
10000 TWD2,185.77000 CNY