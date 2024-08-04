Norwegian kroner to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert NOK to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
2,995.51 twd

kr1.000 NOK = NT$2.996 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.07893.1012
Low2.97652.9636
Average3.01623.0308
Change-2.71%0.30%
View full history

1 NOK to TWD stats

The performance of NOK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0789 and a 30 day low of 2.9765. This means the 30 day average was 3.0162. The change for NOK to TWD was -2.71.

The performance of NOK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1012 and a 90 day low of 2.9636. This means the 90 day average was 3.0308. The change for NOK to TWD was 0.30.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NOK2.99551 TWD
5 NOK14.97755 TWD
10 NOK29.95510 TWD
20 NOK59.91020 TWD
50 NOK149.77550 TWD
100 NOK299.55100 TWD
250 NOK748.87750 TWD
500 NOK1,497.75500 TWD
1000 NOK2,995.51000 TWD
2000 NOK5,991.02000 TWD
5000 NOK14,977.55000 TWD
10000 NOK29,955.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 TWD0.33383 NOK
5 TWD1.66917 NOK
10 TWD3.33834 NOK
20 TWD6.67668 NOK
50 TWD16.69170 NOK
100 TWD33.38340 NOK
250 TWD83.45850 NOK
500 TWD166.91700 NOK
1000 TWD333.83400 NOK
2000 TWD667.66800 NOK
5000 TWD1,669.17000 NOK
10000 TWD3,338.34000 NOK