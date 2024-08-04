Malaysian ringgits to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MYR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
7,301.98 twd

RM1.000 MYR = NT$7.302 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.30207.3020
Low6.89556.8235
Average7.01926.9200
Change5.89%7.01%
1 MYR to TWD stats

The performance of MYR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3020 and a 30 day low of 6.8955. This means the 30 day average was 7.0192. The change for MYR to TWD was 5.89.

The performance of MYR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3020 and a 90 day low of 6.8235. This means the 90 day average was 6.9200. The change for MYR to TWD was 7.01.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MYR7.30198 TWD
5 MYR36.50990 TWD
10 MYR73.01980 TWD
20 MYR146.03960 TWD
50 MYR365.09900 TWD
100 MYR730.19800 TWD
250 MYR1,825.49500 TWD
500 MYR3,650.99000 TWD
1000 MYR7,301.98000 TWD
2000 MYR14,603.96000 TWD
5000 MYR36,509.90000 TWD
10000 MYR73,019.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TWD0.13695 MYR
5 TWD0.68474 MYR
10 TWD1.36949 MYR
20 TWD2.73898 MYR
50 TWD6.84745 MYR
100 TWD13.69490 MYR
250 TWD34.23725 MYR
500 TWD68.47450 MYR
1000 TWD136.94900 MYR
2000 TWD273.89800 MYR
5000 TWD684.74500 MYR
10000 TWD1,369.49000 MYR