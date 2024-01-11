말레이시아 링깃 → 뉴 타이완 달러

실제 환율로 MYR → TWD 변환

1,000 myr
6,696.27 twd

1.00000 MYR = 6.69627 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8607551.0946590.91711.466671.641520.93449518.6083
1 GBP1.1617711.27165105.6181.703821.906951.0856721.6172
1 USD0.913550.78638183.05591.339851.499590.853716.9993
1 INR0.0109990.009468080.012040110.01613190.01805520.01027860.204673

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 뉴 타이완 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TWD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → TWD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 말레이시아 링깃

MYR → USD

MYR → SGD

MYR → AUD

MYR → INR

MYR → EUR

MYR → GBP

MYR → CAD

MYR → PHP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 뉴 타이완 달러
1 MYR6.69627 TWD
5 MYR33.48135 TWD
10 MYR66.96270 TWD
20 MYR133.92540 TWD
50 MYR334.81350 TWD
100 MYR669.62700 TWD
250 MYR1674.06750 TWD
500 MYR3348.13500 TWD
1000 MYR6696.27000 TWD
2000 MYR13392.54000 TWD
5000 MYR33481.35000 TWD
10000 MYR66962.70000 TWD
환율 뉴 타이완 달러 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 TWD0.14934 MYR
5 TWD0.74669 MYR
10 TWD1.49337 MYR
20 TWD2.98674 MYR
50 TWD7.46685 MYR
100 TWD14.93370 MYR
250 TWD37.33425 MYR
500 TWD74.66850 MYR
1000 TWD149.33700 MYR
2000 TWD298.67400 MYR
5000 TWD746.68500 MYR
10000 TWD1493.37000 MYR