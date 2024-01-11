덴마크 크로네 → 뉴 타이완 달러

실제 환율로 DKK → TWD 변환

1,000 dkk
4,582.19 twd

1.00000 DKK = 4.58219 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 뉴 타이완 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TWD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → TWD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 덴마크 크로네 / 뉴 타이완 달러
1 DKK4.58219 TWD
5 DKK22.91095 TWD
10 DKK45.82190 TWD
20 DKK91.64380 TWD
50 DKK229.10950 TWD
100 DKK458.21900 TWD
250 DKK1145.54750 TWD
500 DKK2291.09500 TWD
1000 DKK4582.19000 TWD
2000 DKK9164.38000 TWD
5000 DKK22910.95000 TWD
10000 DKK45821.90000 TWD
환율 뉴 타이완 달러 / 덴마크 크로네
1 TWD0.21824 DKK
5 TWD1.09118 DKK
10 TWD2.18236 DKK
20 TWD4.36472 DKK
50 TWD10.91180 DKK
100 TWD21.82360 DKK
250 TWD54.55900 DKK
500 TWD109.11800 DKK
1000 TWD218.23600 DKK
2000 TWD436.47200 DKK
5000 TWD1091.18000 DKK
10000 TWD2182.36000 DKK