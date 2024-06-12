Convert DKK to TWD at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to New Taiwan dollars today

1000 dkk
4665.13 twd

kr1.000 DKK = NT$4.665 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.075211.25450.8428299.4431.625411.470889.8048
1 USD0.9301110.46780.783853278.51.5117210.66983.5238
1 SEK0.08885330.09553110.074885626.60540.1444161.019227.97912
1 GBP1.186521.2757513.35371355.2961.9285713.6103106.555

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DKK4.66513 TWD
5 DKK23.32565 TWD
10 DKK46.65130 TWD
20 DKK93.30260 TWD
50 DKK233.25650 TWD
100 DKK466.51300 TWD
250 DKK1166.28250 TWD
500 DKK2332.56500 TWD
1000 DKK4665.13000 TWD
2000 DKK9330.26000 TWD
5000 DKK23325.65000 TWD
10000 DKK46651.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Danish Krone
1 TWD0.21436 DKK
5 TWD1.07178 DKK
10 TWD2.14356 DKK
20 TWD4.28712 DKK
50 TWD10.71780 DKK
100 TWD21.43560 DKK
250 TWD53.58900 DKK
500 TWD107.17800 DKK
1000 TWD214.35600 DKK
2000 TWD428.71200 DKK
5000 TWD1071.78000 DKK
10000 TWD2143.56000 DKK