Danish kroner to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert DKK to TWD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = NT$4.643 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
DKK to TWD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 DKK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.80444.8044
Low4.63704.6370
Average4.71484.7480
Change-2.79%-2.75%
1 DKK to TWD stats

The performance of DKK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8044 and a 30 day low of 4.6370. This means the 30 day average was 4.7148. The change for DKK to TWD was -2.79.

The performance of DKK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8044 and a 90 day low of 4.6370. This means the 90 day average was 4.7480. The change for DKK to TWD was -2.75.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.2281.61711.79290.815
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49710.91784.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3560.1421.0357.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.8761.94414.175109.16

Conversion rates Danish Krone / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DKK4.64292 TWD
5 DKK23.21460 TWD
10 DKK46.42920 TWD
20 DKK92.85840 TWD
50 DKK232.14600 TWD
100 DKK464.29200 TWD
250 DKK1,160.73000 TWD
500 DKK2,321.46000 TWD
1000 DKK4,642.92000 TWD
2000 DKK9,285.84000 TWD
5000 DKK23,214.60000 TWD
10000 DKK46,429.20000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Danish Krone
1 TWD0.21538 DKK
5 TWD1.07691 DKK
10 TWD2.15382 DKK
20 TWD4.30764 DKK
50 TWD10.76910 DKK
100 TWD21.53820 DKK
250 TWD53.84550 DKK
500 TWD107.69100 DKK
1000 TWD215.38200 DKK
2000 TWD430.76400 DKK
5000 TWD1,076.91000 DKK
10000 TWD2,153.82000 DKK