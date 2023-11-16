US dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert USD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
31849 twd

1.00000 USD = 31.84900 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
How to convert US dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 USD31.84900 TWD
5 USD159.24500 TWD
10 USD318.49000 TWD
20 USD636.98000 TWD
50 USD1592.45000 TWD
100 USD3184.90000 TWD
250 USD7962.25000 TWD
500 USD15924.50000 TWD
1000 USD31849.00000 TWD
2000 USD63698.00000 TWD
5000 USD159245.00000 TWD
10000 USD318490.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / US Dollar
1 TWD0.03140 USD
5 TWD0.15699 USD
10 TWD0.31398 USD
20 TWD0.62796 USD
50 TWD1.56991 USD
100 TWD3.13982 USD
250 TWD7.84955 USD
500 TWD15.69910 USD
1000 TWD31.39820 USD
2000 TWD62.79640 USD
5000 TWD156.99100 USD
10000 TWD313.98200 USD