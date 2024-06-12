Danish krone to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to New Taiwan dollars is currently 4,665 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4,719 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 4,640 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.623% decrease in value.