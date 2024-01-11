뉴질랜드 달러 → 뉴 타이완 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → TWD 변환

1,000 nzd
19,291.30 twd

1.00000 NZD = 19.29130 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 뉴 타이완 달러
1 NZD19.29130 TWD
5 NZD96.45650 TWD
10 NZD192.91300 TWD
20 NZD385.82600 TWD
50 NZD964.56500 TWD
100 NZD1929.13000 TWD
250 NZD4822.82500 TWD
500 NZD9645.65000 TWD
1000 NZD19291.30000 TWD
2000 NZD38582.60000 TWD
5000 NZD96456.50000 TWD
10000 NZD192913.00000 TWD
환율 뉴 타이완 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 TWD0.05184 NZD
5 TWD0.25918 NZD
10 TWD0.51837 NZD
20 TWD1.03673 NZD
50 TWD2.59184 NZD
100 TWD5.18367 NZD
250 TWD12.95918 NZD
500 TWD25.91835 NZD
1000 TWD51.83670 NZD
2000 TWD103.67340 NZD
5000 TWD259.18350 NZD
10000 TWD518.36700 NZD