New Zealand dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert NZD to TWD

1,000 nzd
19,542.50 twd

$1.000 NZD = NT$19.54 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
NZD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.953420.0687
Low19.318619.3186
Average19.666219.7360
Change-2.06%0.51%
1 NZD to TWD stats

The performance of NZD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.9534 and a 30 day low of 19.3186. This means the 30 day average was 19.6662. The change for NZD to TWD was -2.06.

The performance of NZD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.0687 and a 90 day low of 19.3186. This means the 90 day average was 19.7360. The change for NZD to TWD was 0.51.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7961.3870.858146.485
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5810.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.173107.3341.7761.099187.633
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5181.5140.937159.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NZD19.54250 TWD
5 NZD97.71250 TWD
10 NZD195.42500 TWD
20 NZD390.85000 TWD
50 NZD977.12500 TWD
100 NZD1,954.25000 TWD
250 NZD4,885.62500 TWD
500 NZD9,771.25000 TWD
1000 NZD19,542.50000 TWD
2000 NZD39,085.00000 TWD
5000 NZD97,712.50000 TWD
10000 NZD195,425.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TWD0.05117 NZD
5 TWD0.25585 NZD
10 TWD0.51170 NZD
20 TWD1.02341 NZD
50 TWD2.55852 NZD
100 TWD5.11704 NZD
250 TWD12.79260 NZD
500 TWD25.58520 NZD
1000 TWD51.17040 NZD
2000 TWD102.34080 NZD
5000 TWD255.85200 NZD
10000 TWD511.70400 NZD