10 New Taiwan dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert TWD to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 twd
0.52 nzd

1.00000 TWD = 0.05208 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:57 UTC
TWD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052387.57561.443331.651180.961818.8886
1GBP1.1552711.2157101.1741.667451.907581.1111421.8216
1USD0.95030.822571183.2231.37161.569120.91417.9498
1INR0.01141870.009883940.012015910.0164810.01885440.01098250.215683

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TWD0.05208 NZD
5 TWD0.26038 NZD
10 TWD0.52075 NZD
20 TWD1.04150 NZD
50 TWD2.60376 NZD
100 TWD5.20751 NZD
250 TWD13.01877 NZD
500 TWD26.03755 NZD
1000 TWD52.07510 NZD
2000 TWD104.15020 NZD
5000 TWD260.37550 NZD
10000 TWD520.75100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NZD19.20300 TWD
5 NZD96.01500 TWD
10 NZD192.03000 TWD
20 NZD384.06000 TWD
50 NZD960.15000 TWD
100 NZD1920.30000 TWD
250 NZD4800.75000 TWD
500 NZD9601.50000 TWD
1000 NZD19203.00000 TWD
2000 NZD38406.00000 TWD
5000 NZD96015.00000 TWD
10000 NZD192030.00000 TWD