New Taiwan dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert TWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
47.01 aud

NT$1.000 TWD = A$0.04701 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04700.0471
Low0.04530.0453
Average0.04600.0463
Change3.02%0.27%
1 TWD to AUD stats

The performance of TWD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0470 and a 30 day low of 0.0453. This means the 30 day average was 0.0460. The change for TWD to AUD was 3.02.

The performance of TWD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0453. This means the 90 day average was 0.0463. The change for TWD to AUD was 0.27.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 TWD0.04701 AUD
5 TWD0.23504 AUD
10 TWD0.47009 AUD
20 TWD0.94017 AUD
50 TWD2.35043 AUD
100 TWD4.70085 AUD
250 TWD11.75213 AUD
500 TWD23.50425 AUD
1000 TWD47.00850 AUD
2000 TWD94.01700 AUD
5000 TWD235.04250 AUD
10000 TWD470.08500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AUD21.27280 TWD
5 AUD106.36400 TWD
10 AUD212.72800 TWD
20 AUD425.45600 TWD
50 AUD1,063.64000 TWD
100 AUD2,127.28000 TWD
250 AUD5,318.20000 TWD
500 AUD10,636.40000 TWD
1000 AUD21,272.80000 TWD
2000 AUD42,545.60000 TWD
5000 AUD106,364.00000 TWD
10000 AUD212,728.00000 TWD