New Taiwan dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert TWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
42.33 cad

NT$1.000 TWD = C$0.04233 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
TWD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04240.0427
Low0.04180.0417
Average0.04200.0422
Change0.73%-0.24%
1 TWD to CAD stats

The performance of TWD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0424 and a 30 day low of 0.0418. This means the 30 day average was 0.0420. The change for TWD to CAD was 0.73.

The performance of TWD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0427 and a 90 day low of 0.0417. This means the 90 day average was 0.0422. The change for TWD to CAD was -0.24.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.2650.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.889109.5970.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.979185.7291.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6310.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 TWD0.04233 CAD
5 TWD0.21164 CAD
10 TWD0.42327 CAD
20 TWD0.84654 CAD
50 TWD2.11636 CAD
100 TWD4.23271 CAD
250 TWD10.58178 CAD
500 TWD21.16355 CAD
1000 TWD42.32710 CAD
2000 TWD84.65420 CAD
5000 TWD211.63550 CAD
10000 TWD423.27100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CAD23.62550 TWD
5 CAD118.12750 TWD
10 CAD236.25500 TWD
20 CAD472.51000 TWD
50 CAD1,181.27500 TWD
100 CAD2,362.55000 TWD
250 CAD5,906.37500 TWD
500 CAD11,812.75000 TWD
1000 CAD23,625.50000 TWD
2000 CAD47,251.00000 TWD
5000 CAD118,127.50000 TWD
10000 CAD236,255.00000 TWD