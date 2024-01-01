New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert TWD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
23.84 gbp

NT$1.000 TWD = £0.02384 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
TWD to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02400.0247
Low0.02350.0235
Average0.02370.0242
Change-0.80%-3.52%
1 TWD to GBP stats

The performance of TWD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0240 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0237. The change for TWD to GBP was -0.80.

The performance of TWD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0247 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0242. The change for TWD to GBP was -3.52.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.420.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.7220.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.982185.9781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.623104.7660.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 TWD0.02384 GBP
5 TWD0.11919 GBP
10 TWD0.23839 GBP
20 TWD0.47677 GBP
50 TWD1.19194 GBP
100 TWD2.38387 GBP
250 TWD5.95968 GBP
500 TWD11.91935 GBP
1000 TWD23.83870 GBP
2000 TWD47.67740 GBP
5000 TWD119.19350 GBP
10000 TWD238.38700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GBP41.94860 TWD
5 GBP209.74300 TWD
10 GBP419.48600 TWD
20 GBP838.97200 TWD
50 GBP2,097.43000 TWD
100 GBP4,194.86000 TWD
250 GBP10,487.15000 TWD
500 GBP20,974.30000 TWD
1000 GBP41,948.60000 TWD
2000 GBP83,897.20000 TWD
5000 GBP209,743.00000 TWD
10000 GBP419,486.00000 TWD