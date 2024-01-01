New Taiwan dollars to Euros today
Convert TWD to EUR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 TWD to EUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0284
|0.0289
|Low
|0.0279
|0.0279
|Average
|0.0281
|0.0285
|Change
|-1.73%
|-2.83%
|View full history
1 TWD to EUR stats
The performance of TWD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0281. The change for TWD to EUR was -1.73.
The performance of TWD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0289 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0285. The change for TWD to EUR was -2.83.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Euros
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 EUR
|35.81650 TWD
|5 EUR
|179.08250 TWD
|10 EUR
|358.16500 TWD
|20 EUR
|716.33000 TWD
|50 EUR
|1,790.82500 TWD
|100 EUR
|3,581.65000 TWD
|250 EUR
|8,954.12500 TWD
|500 EUR
|17,908.25000 TWD
|1000 EUR
|35,816.50000 TWD
|2000 EUR
|71,633.00000 TWD
|5000 EUR
|179,082.50000 TWD
|10000 EUR
|358,165.00000 TWD