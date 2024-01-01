New Taiwan dollars to Euros today

Convert TWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
27.92 eur

NT$1.000 TWD = €0.02792 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
TWD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0289
Low0.02790.0279
Average0.02810.0285
Change-1.73%-2.83%
1 TWD to EUR stats

The performance of TWD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0281. The change for TWD to EUR was -1.73.

The performance of TWD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0289 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0285. The change for TWD to EUR was -2.83.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02792 EUR
5 TWD0.13960 EUR
10 TWD0.27920 EUR
20 TWD0.55840 EUR
50 TWD1.39601 EUR
100 TWD2.79201 EUR
250 TWD6.98003 EUR
500 TWD13.96005 EUR
1000 TWD27.92010 EUR
2000 TWD55.84020 EUR
5000 TWD139.60050 EUR
10000 TWD279.20100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR35.81650 TWD
5 EUR179.08250 TWD
10 EUR358.16500 TWD
20 EUR716.33000 TWD
50 EUR1,790.82500 TWD
100 EUR3,581.65000 TWD
250 EUR8,954.12500 TWD
500 EUR17,908.25000 TWD
1000 EUR35,816.50000 TWD
2000 EUR71,633.00000 TWD
5000 EUR179,082.50000 TWD
10000 EUR358,165.00000 TWD