5,000 Euros to New Taiwan dollars

Convert EUR to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
178,935 twd

€1.000 EUR = NT$35.79 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.787235.7872
Low35.112034.6024
Average35.489135.1004
Change1.92%2.82%
1 EUR to TWD stats

The performance of EUR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.7872 and a 30 day low of 35.1120. This means the 30 day average was 35.4891. The change for EUR to TWD was 1.92.

The performance of EUR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.7872 and a 90 day low of 34.6024. This means the 90 day average was 35.1004. The change for EUR to TWD was 2.82.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR35.78700 TWD
5 EUR178.93500 TWD
10 EUR357.87000 TWD
20 EUR715.74000 TWD
50 EUR1,789.35000 TWD
100 EUR3,578.70000 TWD
250 EUR8,946.75000 TWD
500 EUR17,893.50000 TWD
1000 EUR35,787.00000 TWD
2000 EUR71,574.00000 TWD
5000 EUR178,935.00000 TWD
10000 EUR357,870.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02794 EUR
5 TWD0.13972 EUR
10 TWD0.27943 EUR
20 TWD0.55886 EUR
50 TWD1.39716 EUR
100 TWD2.79431 EUR
250 TWD6.98577 EUR
500 TWD13.97155 EUR
1000 TWD27.94310 EUR
2000 TWD55.88620 EUR
5000 TWD139.71550 EUR
10000 TWD279.43100 EUR