5 New Taiwan dollars to Euros

Convert TWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 twd
0.15 eur

1.00000 TWD = 0.02944 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:2 UTC
TWD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02944 EUR
5 TWD0.14722 EUR
10 TWD0.29443 EUR
20 TWD0.58886 EUR
50 TWD1.47215 EUR
100 TWD2.94430 EUR
250 TWD7.36075 EUR
500 TWD14.72150 EUR
1000 TWD29.44300 EUR
2000 TWD58.88600 EUR
5000 TWD147.21500 EUR
10000 TWD294.43000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR33.96400 TWD
5 EUR169.82000 TWD
10 EUR339.64000 TWD
20 EUR679.28000 TWD
50 EUR1698.20000 TWD
100 EUR3396.40000 TWD
250 EUR8491.00000 TWD
500 EUR16982.00000 TWD
1000 EUR33964.00000 TWD
2000 EUR67928.00000 TWD
5000 EUR169820.00000 TWD
10000 EUR339640.00000 TWD