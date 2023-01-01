10 New Taiwan dollars to Euros

Convert TWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 twd
0.29 eur

1.00000 TWD = 0.02944 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052387.59131.443761.653910.961918.8929
1GBP1.1552711.21575101.1971.668011.910811.1112521.8275
1USD0.95030.822538183.2381.3721.571710.914117.9539
1INR0.01141670.009881760.012013710.01648290.01888210.01098180.215694

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02944 EUR
5 TWD0.14720 EUR
10 TWD0.29439 EUR
20 TWD0.58879 EUR
50 TWD1.47196 EUR
100 TWD2.94393 EUR
250 TWD7.35983 EUR
500 TWD14.71965 EUR
1000 TWD29.43930 EUR
2000 TWD58.87860 EUR
5000 TWD147.19650 EUR
10000 TWD294.39300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR33.96820 TWD
5 EUR169.84100 TWD
10 EUR339.68200 TWD
20 EUR679.36400 TWD
50 EUR1698.41000 TWD
100 EUR3396.82000 TWD
250 EUR8492.05000 TWD
500 EUR16984.10000 TWD
1000 EUR33968.20000 TWD
2000 EUR67936.40000 TWD
5000 EUR169841.00000 TWD
10000 EUR339682.00000 TWD