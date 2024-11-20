Hong Kong dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert HKD to TWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = NT$4.176 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
HKD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 HKD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.18304.1830
Low4.10484.0649
Average4.13824.1196
Change1.53%1.89%
1 HKD to TWD stats

The performance of HKD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1830 and a 30 day low of 4.1048. This means the 30 day average was 4.1382. The change for HKD to TWD was 1.53.

The performance of HKD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1830 and a 90 day low of 4.0649. This means the 90 day average was 4.1196. The change for HKD to TWD was 1.89.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
100 HKD417.58500 TWD
200 HKD835.17000 TWD
300 HKD1,252.75500 TWD
500 HKD2,087.92500 TWD
1000 HKD4,175.85000 TWD
2000 HKD8,351.70000 TWD
2500 HKD10,439.62500 TWD
3000 HKD12,527.55000 TWD
4000 HKD16,703.40000 TWD
5000 HKD20,879.25000 TWD
10000 HKD41,758.50000 TWD
20000 HKD83,517.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TWD0.23947 HKD
5 TWD1.19736 HKD
10 TWD2.39472 HKD
20 TWD4.78944 HKD
50 TWD11.97360 HKD
100 TWD23.94720 HKD
250 TWD59.86800 HKD
500 TWD119.73600 HKD
1000 TWD239.47200 HKD
2000 TWD478.94400 HKD
5000 TWD1,197.36000 HKD
10000 TWD2,394.72000 HKD