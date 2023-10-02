1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HKD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
4134.17 twd

1.00000 HKD = 4.13417 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.046587.08191.437421.662560.9648518.7344
1GBP1.1528711.2065100.3961.657191.916751.1123521.5988
1USD0.955650.828844183.21251.373551.588690.921917.902
1INR0.01148340.009960570.012017410.01650650.01909190.01107890.215136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
100 HKD413.41700 TWD
200 HKD826.83400 TWD
300 HKD1240.25100 TWD
500 HKD2067.08500 TWD
1000 HKD4134.17000 TWD
2000 HKD8268.34000 TWD
2500 HKD10335.42500 TWD
3000 HKD12402.51000 TWD
4000 HKD16536.68000 TWD
5000 HKD20670.85000 TWD
10000 HKD41341.70000 TWD
20000 HKD82683.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TWD0.24189 HKD
5 TWD1.20944 HKD
10 TWD2.41887 HKD
20 TWD4.83774 HKD
50 TWD12.09435 HKD
100 TWD24.18870 HKD
250 TWD60.47175 HKD
500 TWD120.94350 HKD
1000 TWD241.88700 HKD
2000 TWD483.77400 HKD
5000 TWD1209.43500 HKD
10000 TWD2418.87000 HKD