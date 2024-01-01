Israeli new sheqels to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert ILS to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
8,616.86 twd

₪1.000 ILS = NT$8.617 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.04929.0492
Low8.61438.5759
Average8.89808.7705
Change-0.90%-1.08%
1 ILS to TWD stats

The performance of ILS to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0492 and a 30 day low of 8.6143. This means the 30 day average was 8.8980. The change for ILS to TWD was -0.90.

The performance of ILS to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0492 and a 90 day low of 8.5759. This means the 90 day average was 8.7705. The change for ILS to TWD was -1.08.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ILS8.61686 TWD
5 ILS43.08430 TWD
10 ILS86.16860 TWD
20 ILS172.33720 TWD
50 ILS430.84300 TWD
100 ILS861.68600 TWD
250 ILS2,154.21500 TWD
500 ILS4,308.43000 TWD
1000 ILS8,616.86000 TWD
2000 ILS17,233.72000 TWD
5000 ILS43,084.30000 TWD
10000 ILS86,168.60000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TWD0.11605 ILS
5 TWD0.58026 ILS
10 TWD1.16052 ILS
20 TWD2.32104 ILS
50 TWD5.80260 ILS
100 TWD11.60520 ILS
250 TWD29.01300 ILS
500 TWD58.02600 ILS
1000 TWD116.05200 ILS
2000 TWD232.10400 ILS
5000 TWD580.26000 ILS
10000 TWD1,160.52000 ILS