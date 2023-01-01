1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
119.07 ils

1.00000 TWD = 0.11907 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:7 UTC
TWD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TWD0.11907 ILS
5 TWD0.59537 ILS
10 TWD1.19073 ILS
20 TWD2.38146 ILS
50 TWD5.95365 ILS
100 TWD11.90730 ILS
250 TWD29.76825 ILS
500 TWD59.53650 ILS
1000 TWD119.07300 ILS
2000 TWD238.14600 ILS
5000 TWD595.36500 ILS
10000 TWD1190.73000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ILS8.39823 TWD
5 ILS41.99115 TWD
10 ILS83.98230 TWD
20 ILS167.96460 TWD
50 ILS419.91150 TWD
100 ILS839.82300 TWD
250 ILS2099.55750 TWD
500 ILS4199.11500 TWD
1000 ILS8398.23000 TWD
2000 ILS16796.46000 TWD
5000 ILS41991.15000 TWD
10000 ILS83982.30000 TWD